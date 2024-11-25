Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

SUB stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

