Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $58.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

