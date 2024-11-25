Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

