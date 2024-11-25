Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,598 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.