Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS IGV opened at $106.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.