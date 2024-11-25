Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

EFAV opened at $72.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

