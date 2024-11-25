B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.