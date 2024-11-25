B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 239,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 63.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $345,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,968. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,377 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

