B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 5,881 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 394.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,733 shares of company stock valued at $55,920,470 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $111.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

