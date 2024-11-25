B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Entergy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $151.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

