B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 867,054 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $46,576,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

