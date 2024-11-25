B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 15,582 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.4 %
HOOD opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $38.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.66.
Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at $867,907,290. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,685,549 shares of company stock valued at $114,953,194 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
