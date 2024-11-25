B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $309,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.1 %
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
