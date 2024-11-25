B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $618,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,665,000 after purchasing an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.50 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.93 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

