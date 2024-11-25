B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $17,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $149.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

