B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $180.77 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

