B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 564,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

