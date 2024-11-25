B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,658,000 after acquiring an additional 155,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,663,000 after purchasing an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,865.82. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $140.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

