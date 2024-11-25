B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 25,249 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,025,261 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

