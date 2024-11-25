B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 5,047 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 1.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Loews by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This trade represents a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,587 shares of company stock worth $17,586,460 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.32%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.