B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $472,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.7 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $500,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,845 shares of company stock worth $4,803,380 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

