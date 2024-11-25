B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $500,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

