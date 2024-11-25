B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $539,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $213.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.05.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

