B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $551,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Boston Partners lifted its position in Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,750.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,751.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,597.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,586.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

