B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 204,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,657 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 290,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENIC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

