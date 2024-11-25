Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 901.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,808 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

