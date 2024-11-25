Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

