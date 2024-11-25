BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

