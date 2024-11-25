BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 433,708 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 433,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $629,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

