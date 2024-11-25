BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 205.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,221,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of ATO opened at $150.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.46 and a 1 year high of $151.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.