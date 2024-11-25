BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 6,964 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

