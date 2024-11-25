BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after purchasing an additional 880,564 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,917,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $23,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

