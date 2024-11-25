BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

