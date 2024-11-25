BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,534 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after buying an additional 249,929 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 210,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $10,796,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Raymond James raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

