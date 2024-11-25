BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $316,000. M&G Plc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,721,000 after purchasing an additional 234,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 847,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

