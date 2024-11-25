BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,705,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $298.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.83 and a 200-day moving average of $330.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

