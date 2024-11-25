BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,968 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $290.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

