BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,252 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

