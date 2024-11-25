BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $6.93 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

