BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.84 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.48 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

