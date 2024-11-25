BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,896 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

