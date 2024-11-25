BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $6.25 Million in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,247,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 3.16% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

ASPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

