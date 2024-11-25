BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $6.74 Million in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 640,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.95% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $2,057,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $293,495.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,735.25. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $191.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

