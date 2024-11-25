BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 10,455 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 51.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $140.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.51 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

