BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 110,868 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,868 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

