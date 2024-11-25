BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,140 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PFG opened at $85.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

