BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 249,492 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,492 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 232.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KHC opened at $31.81 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

