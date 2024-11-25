Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Boot Barn by 23.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $1,221,000.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

