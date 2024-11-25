Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $17.47

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,180,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

