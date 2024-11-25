Calavo Growers Names James Snyder as Chief Financial Officer

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW), a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole, announced the appointment of James Snyder as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on November 22, 2024. Snyder, aged 53, will officially assume the role on December 2, 2024.

Snyder brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served as the Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Gem-Pack Berries since April 2024. Prior to this, he held similar positions at Nano Banc of Irvine from March 2020 to April 2024, and served as Calavo’s Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer from December 2001 to March 2020.

In connection with his appointment, Snyder has entered into an offer letter outlining his compensation package. This includes an annual base salary of $430,000, eligibility for an annual bonus ranging between 50% and 200% of his base salary, participation in Calavo’s 401(k) plan, general health and welfare benefits, and an automotive allowance.

Upon commencing his role as CFO, Snyder will also enter into Calavo’s standard form of indemnification agreement, as disclosed in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on June 2, 2022.

It is noted that there are no existing arrangements or understandings beyond the standard terms of employment between Snyder and any other individuals with relation to his appointment. Additionally, there are no familial relationships between Snyder and any directors or executive officers of Calavo, and Snyder does not hold any direct or indirect material interest in any transactions requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Prior to this announcement, Calavo issued a press release on November 15, 2024, confirming Snyder’s impending appointment. The press release highlighted Snyder’s return to Calavo after previously serving the company for over 18 years. His appointment comes as Shawn Munsell, the current CFO, departs the company on November 29 to pursue new opportunities. Munsell will be assisting in the transition process throughout December.

In his remarks, Snyder expressed enthusiasm about his return to Calavo and his eagerness to contribute to the company’s future as CFO. Calavo Growers, Inc., founded in 1924, has a strong reputation for innovation, sustainable practices, and market growth in the global distribution of fresh produce.

For further details, the press release and the full filing can be accessed on the company’s investor relations webpage.

